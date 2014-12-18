More than 220 people at the last public meeting in Fontenay-sous-Bois

Publication date: December 18, 2014

More than 220 people attended the third and last public meeting which took place last night at the Michelet School in Fontenay-sous-Bois.

After a presentation of the project, a time of exchange allowed the public to ask questions. Many well-argued interventions focused in particular on the location of the stations and the choice of a route.

This meeting was also an opportunity for the project owners and the guarantor to draw the first lessons from the consultation.

More than 2,000 reviews have been collected to date. There are many expressions on the appropriateness of the project with a majority of favourable opinions. The consultation was also marked by issues related to the timing, financing and improvement of existing transport. But it is above all the resorts and the routes that have interested you greatly. All of them were the subject of remarks and proposals that will be taken into account in the report.

We thank the many people who participated in the public meetings.

The consultation continues until 10 January. Then, the STIF and the RATP will analyse all the opinions expressed to draw up the report of the consultation.