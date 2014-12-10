A look back at the passenger meeting at the Château de Vincennes station

Publication date: December 10, 2014

The STIF and the RATP were present yesterday at the end of the afternoon at the Château de Vincennes station and at the bus station to inform users about the project. They thank the travellers who asked questions and expressed their views. A variety of topics fuelled the discussions: the project schedule, the rental of future stations, the effects on the operation of the current Line 1, etc.

The opinions expressed during the meeting will be taken into account in the results of the consultation.

We remind you that the last public meeting will take place on Wednesday, December 17 in Fontenay-sous-Bois at 7:30 p.m.

