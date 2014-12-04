Full house for the 2nd public meeting in Montreuil

Publication date: December 4, 2014

About 250 people attended the second public meeting which took place last night at the Arthur-Ashe sports complex in Montreuil in the Bel Air-Grands Pêchers district. After a period of presentation of the project by the STIF and the RATP, many questions were asked, in particular about the locations of the stations and their access, about the current bus network and about the other transport projects planned in the area (extension of the T1 tramway to Val de Fontenay and the extension of line 11 to Rosny Bois Perrier).

The next public meeting will take place in Fontenay-sous-Bois on Wednesday, December 17, 2014 from 7:30 p.m. at the Michelet school.

Download the project presentation slideshow