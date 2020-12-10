Schematic diagram and public inquiry file approved

Publication date: December 10, 2020

On 9 December 2020, the Île-de-France Mobilités Council approved the schematic diagram and the public inquiry file for the Metro 1 extension project to Val de Fontenay.

The schematic studies made it possible to deepen the route and position of the stations according to a multi-criteria approach linked to the transport offer, the urban environment, the technical feasibility and the associated cost. The project includes:

-A Les Rigollots station for the inhabitants of Vincennes and Fontenay-sous-Bois located around the Rigollots crossroads, at the intersection of Avenue de la République and Avenue de Stalingrad, in particular for its good visibility, and its limited impact on the RD 143 during the works.

- A Grands Pêchers station south of Montreuil and on the border with Fontenay-sous-Bois, thus offering a new possibility of transport for the inhabitants and the service of the facilities of this sector (schools and universities and sports facilities in particular).

- A Val de Fontenay station in the heart of the multimodal interchange hub. It will be located near the future station of the Metro 15 East and the RER A and E, as well as the future terminus of the extended T1. This station will therefore offer many possibilities for connections to get around more easily.

The project's stakeholders (State, Île-de-France Region, local authorities, municipalities, territorial public establishments and departments) were involved in these studies and in the decisions.

The next step?

The public inquiry file will be examined by the Prefect of Val-de-Marne. This file presents the various studies carried out, the project in detail and its impact on the environment. It may be consulted and commented on by the public during the public inquiry conducted under the aegis of a commission of inquiry.

The public inquiry is planned for the second half of 2021.

