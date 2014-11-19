A meeting in Val de Fontenay rich in exchanges
November 19, 2014
STIF and RATP would like to thank the passengers, many of whom discussed the characteristics of the project and expressed their points of view. A variety of topics fuelled the discussions: project opportunity, preferred route, project schedule, etc. The opinions expressed during the meeting will be taken into account in the assessment of the consultation and the continuation of the studies.