Third public meeting in Fontenay-sous-Bois on 17 December 2014

Publication date: December 10, 2014

The STIF and the RATP look forward to seeing you on Wednesday 17 December 2014 from 7.30 pm for the last public meeting of the consultation on the extension of the Metro line 1 to Val de Fontenay. After a presentation of the project, a time of exchange will allow everyone to give their opinion and ask questions to the project owners.

The public meeting is open to all, it will be held at the Ecole Michelet – 1 Rue Alfred de Musset – 94120 Fontenay-sous-Bois (access map)

You can also follow this public meeting live on the project's Twitter account@ProlongerL1