A moment of conviviality at the Diderot market

Publication date: November 24, 2014

There were many questions and expressions about the extension of the Metro line 1 to Val de Fontenay on Saturday morning, November 22 at the Diderot market in Vincennes. STIF and RATP would like to thank the many people who came to find out more about the stand dedicated to the project. Various opinions have been formulated: location of the Rigollots station, construction schedule, commissioning date, financing, etc.

The opinions expressed during the meeting will be taken into account in the assessment of the consultation and the continuation of the studies.

