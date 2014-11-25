A large audience for the 1st public meeting

Publication date: November 25, 2014

About 180 people attended the first public meeting which took place last night in Vincennes. After a time of presentation of the project by the STIF and the RATP, many questions were asked on the themes of the reorganisation of the bus network to the commissioning of the extension, the improvement of the existing transport network, the routes proposed for consultation, the nuisances linked to the works, the financing and the roles of the project owners, Etc.

The next public meeting will take place in Montreuil on Tuesday, December 2, 2014.