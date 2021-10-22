RER A and RER E lines

The RER A line is the busiest in the Île-de-France transport network. It carries more than 1 million passengers per day, including about 600,000 on the parts of the line east of Châtelet – Les Halles. A west-east axis structuring the Île-de-France region, it serves the main hubs of the heart of the agglomeration. Vincennes is the last station of the common trunk of the RER A. Fontenay-sous-Bois and Val de Fontenay are each located on one of the two eastern branches of the line (respectively in the direction of Boissy-Saint-Léger and Marne-la-Vallée).

The RER E line serves the east of the Île-de-France region on a north-south axis. Val de Fontenay station is served by the Noisy-le-Sec – Tournan branch, providing a link to Haussmann-Saint-Lazare, via the Gare du Nord and Gare de l'Est. The RER E extension project, called the Eole project, consists of extending the RER line E from the current Haussmann-Saint-Lazare terminus station in Paris to Nanterre la Folie in 2022 and then to Mantes-la-Jolie by 2024.