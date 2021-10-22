Time savings
Time savings
The Metro 1 extended to Val de Fontenay will offer passengers of the extension significant time savings. These time savings will be particularly important for the future users of the new intermediate stations Les Rigollots and Grands Pêchers, and to a lesser extent for the users of the future resort of Val de Fontenay.
The time savings brought by the extension
Overall, users of Metro 1 will benefit from an average time saving of about 8 minutes compared to today for their journeys by public transport.
The journey between Château de Vincennes and Val de Fontenay will take 6 to 7 minutes.
In addition to the speed of the journeys, the frequency and regularity of the extended Metro 1 will ensure good transport conditions. The interval between the metros of line 1 will be much shorter than that of the buses:
• During rush hour, 1 minute 35 seconds compared to 4 minutes for bus 118 and 8 minutes for bus 124,
• During off-peak hours, 3 minutes 20 seconds instead of 12 minutes for buses 118 and 124.