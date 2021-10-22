Glossary
Rear station
A rear station corresponds to an extension of one or two tracks over several hundred metres allowing trains to change tracks behind the station in order to leave in the opposite direction without disrupting the movement of other trains.
Capacity of a line
The capacity of a transmission line refers to the number of people that can be transported on it. It is calculated from the capacity of each train and the maximum frequency.
National Commission for Public Debate (CNDP)
The National Commission for Public Debate is an independent administrative authority created in 1995, responsible for ensuring that public participation is respected in the process of developing major development or infrastructure projects that present strong socio-economic stakes or have significant impacts on the environment or land use planning. According to Decree No. 2002-1275 on the organisation of public debate and the National Commission for Public Debate, referral to the CNDP is mandatory for any infrastructure project whose amount is estimated at more than €300 million. Once the matter has been referred to it, the CNDP decides whether or not to organise a public debate on the project. In the latter case, it may recommend to the project owner to conduct a consultation, with or without a guarantor appointed by it. More information onwww.debatpublic.fr.
Consultation
The consultation is a time of information and exchanges with the public in order to present the opportunity and the main characteristics of the project. Governed by Article L.300-2 of the Urban Planning Code or by Article R 121-2 of the Environmental Code, depending on the context of the project, its objective is to collect the comments and opinions of all the stakeholders in the territory on the main principles and objectives of the project. This stage is concluded by a report approved by the STIF Council, which reports on the exchanges and opinions expressed during the consultation phase with the public.
Objectives and Main Characteristics File (DOCP)
The Objectives and Main Characteristics File (DOCP) is the STIF's support for the presentation of its projects at the preliminary study stage. Its approval by the STIF Council marks the beginning of the preliminary consultation with elected officials and the population.
Public inquiry
The last phase of public consultation, the public inquiry aims to present the project and its impacts on the environment as well as the measures that will be taken to limit its effects, while allowing the public to express its opinion on the project again. The inquiry is opened by an order issued by the prefect, who appoints a commissioner-investigator or a public inquiry commission composed of several members. At the end of the inquiry, a report is drawn up by the investigating commissioner, on the basis of which he/she formulates a favourable or unfavourable opinion, the favourable opinion may, where appropriate, be accompanied by reservations and/or recommendations. It is on the basis of this opinion that the declaration of public utility will be adopted by the prefect.
Impact assessment
The impact study is both an administrative procedure and a preliminary scientific approach intended to analyse the integration of the project into all the components of the environment (water, air, soil, plants and animals). It is a document that should make it possible to assess and evaluate the short, medium and long-term impact of certain projects on the environment, upstream of the decision-making process. The carrying out of the impact study thus appears to be a tool made available to the public or private project owner to design an environmentally friendly project. For this reason, the study must begin well in advance of the project, at the technical sketch stage, and continue throughout the development phase.
Guarantor
A guarantor is an independent person appointed by the National Commission for Public Debate (CNDP), whose role is to provide all guarantees of sincerity and transparency in the information that is made available to the public, both in documents and during exchanges with the public. Its role is to ensure that the recommendations of the CNDP on the modalities of consultation are followed up.
The Ile-de-France transport union (STIF)
The STIF is the organising authority for transport in the Île-de-France region. It defines and subsidizes the service offered to passengers, and improves the public transport system in the Ile-de-France region by defining the content of investment projects. Emanating from the local authorities (Ile-de-France region, Paris City Hall as well as the 7 other departments of the Ile-de-France region), it is chaired by the President of the Ile-de-France Region, which manages the annual operating budget for public transport in the Ile-de-France region. To improve transport in the Ile-de-France region, the STIF favours two types of solutions: - The creation of new lines and the extension of existing lines - The improvement of the quality of service in terms of comfort, frequency, accessibility, night and weekend service.
Contracting authority
Role defined by the law of 12 July 1985 on public project management: "The project owner of a project is the legal person for whom the work is built. […]. It is up to him, after having ascertained the feasibility and appropriateness of the operation envisaged, to determine its location, to define the programme, to decide on the provisional financial envelope, to ensure its financing, to choose the process by which the work will be carried out and to conclude, with the project managers and contractors it chooses, the contracts for the carrying out of the studies and the execution of the works. The project owner shall define in the programme the objectives of the operation and the needs that it must satisfy, as well as the constraints and requirements of social, urban, architectural, functional, technical and economic quality, integration into the landscape and protection of the environment".
New Greater Paris
An ambitious project to modernise and develop transport in the Île-de-France region launched by the Prime Minister on 6 March 2013, the New Greater Paris will improve travel for all Ile-de-France residents and strengthen the attractiveness of fast-growing areas. It coherently articulates the needs for modernization and extension of the existing network as well as the creation of new automatic metro lines. These achievements are supported by a historic commitment by the State, the Île-de-France Region and the Departments. The project management will be carried out by the RATP, RFF, SNCF, SGP, the local authorities and the STIF.
Multimodal interchange hub
A multimodal interchange is a place of articulation of transport networks that aims to facilitate the practice of different modes of passenger transport. It aims to promote connections and accessibility to the transportation network.
Platform screen door
Platform screen doors are equipment located on the edge of platforms and made up of automatic doors that open when a metro train is stopped in a station. It is a system that ensures the safety of passengers on the platforms
Master plan for the Île-de-France region (SDRIF)
An urban planning document prepared and voted on by the Île-de-France Regional Council on 18 October 2013, the SDRIF aims in particular to control urban and demographic growth, and the use of space, while guaranteeing the international influence of the Île-de-France region. It specifies the means to be implemented to correct spatial, social and economic disparities, to coordinate the supply of travel and to preserve rural and natural areas, in order to ensure the conditions for sustainable development of the Region.
Cut-and-cover
A cut-and-cover is a construction method used to build a station or service structure from the surface and then underground, under the shelter of a cover. It is an underground structure similar to a tunnel. The only difference is that the cut-and-cover is made in the open air. Once the structure has been completed, it is backfilled to the level of the initial natural terrain.
Open trench
An open trench is a construction method used to construct a station or service structure from the surface and then underground, in the open air.
Tbm
A tunnel boring machine is a civil engineering tool (techniques concerning civil construction) used to dig tunnels, working continuously and at full section. The tunnel boring machine performs several functions: - Cutting down the ground; - Removal of excavated material by various means; - Installation of support (support device).
Concerted development zone (ZAC)
A development procedure, a concerted development zone is a sector identified by a perimeter within which a local authority or a public establishment decides to carry out land development and equipment with a view to the construction of housing, shops or economic activity centres. One of the main objectives of this procedure is to facilitate consultation between public authorities and private developers.
Architectural, Urban and Landscape Heritage Protection Zone (ZPPAUP)
The purpose of a ZPPAUP is to ensure the protection of the landscape and urban heritage and to enhance neighbourhoods and sites to be protected for aesthetic or historical reasons.
Natural area of ecological, faunal and floristic interest (ZNIEFF)
A natural area of ecological, floristic and faunal interest is defined by the scientific identification of an area of particular ecological interest. The ZNIEFF is a tool for knowledge of natural environments, resulting in an inventory process carried out throughout the territory, on a regional scale. The ZNIEFF has no direct legal value. It is intended to inform decisions on land use planning with regard to the principle of preserving the natural heritage.