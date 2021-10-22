Contracting authority

Role defined by the law of 12 July 1985 on public project management: "The project owner of a project is the legal person for whom the work is built. […]. It is up to him, after having ascertained the feasibility and appropriateness of the operation envisaged, to determine its location, to define the programme, to decide on the provisional financial envelope, to ensure its financing, to choose the process by which the work will be carried out and to conclude, with the project managers and contractors it chooses, the contracts for the carrying out of the studies and the execution of the works. The project owner shall define in the programme the objectives of the operation and the needs that it must satisfy, as well as the constraints and requirements of social, urban, architectural, functional, technical and economic quality, integration into the landscape and protection of the environment".