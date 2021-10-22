The time savings brought by the extension

Overall, users of Metro 1 will benefit from an average time saving of about 8 minutes compared to today for their journeys by public transport.

The journey between Château de Vincennes and Val de Fontenay will take 6 to 7 minutes.

In addition to the speed of the journeys, the frequency and regularity of the extended Metro 1 will ensure good transport conditions. The interval between the metros of line 1 will be much shorter than that of the buses:

• During rush hour, 1 minute 35 seconds compared to 4 minutes for bus 118 and 8 minutes for bus 124,

• During off-peak hours, 3 minutes 20 seconds instead of 12 minutes for buses 118 and 124.