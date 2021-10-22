The objectives of the project
1. Improve access to employment and study centres and major facilities in the Region
The extension of Metro 1 aims to strengthen the public transport network in the east of the Ile-de-France region. Metro 1 will be in connection with the existing transport network (RER A, RER E, bus network) and in project (tramway T1, Metro 15 Est, Bus Bords de Marne).
The living areas served will benefit from a new link, making it possible to reach the employment centres of Paris and La Défense in particular, university centres and major facilities in the metropolis.
The extension of Metro 1 will provide the districts served with an efficient link and connections, in particular to reach the rail networks (RER A and E) located on the outskirts of the sector crossed.
2. Promote modal shift and offer a reliable and comfortable alternative to the private car for travel
The extension of Metro 1 aims to offer an efficient alternative to the use of the private car for daily travel in the municipalities served or for travel to or from Seine-Saint-Denis or Val-de-Marne.
The extension of Metro 1 will promote the modal shift from the road, thus contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. By 2035, it is estimated that 6.5% of passengers using the extension will be former car users transferred to the metro.
Commuting
45% of the home-to-work journeys in the study area originate in or are destined for Paris or the Hauts-de-Seine, which indicates the need for a more direct link between the study area and the capital.
3. Supporting the development of the territories served
The municipalities of Vincennes, Montreuil and Fontenay-sous-Bois served by the project constitute a major living area in eastern Paris with 230,000 inhabitants and nearly 105,000 jobs (source: INSEE 2016). By 2035, the population is expected to grow by 14% and the number of jobs in this sector to increase by 20% (Source: INSEE-IPR).
The extension of Metro 1 will strengthen the development of this territory, which is strategic for the Île-de-France region. It will contribute to the success of the major development operations undertaken or to come in the area, particularly in the Val de Fontenay sector, and will participate in the rebalancing of the West/East of the Region.
The Val de Fontenay Cluster, a changing territory
The Val de Fontenay sector is experiencing a strong development dynamic both in terms of transport and urban development. By 2035, the Val de Fontenay station hub will welcome the arrival of new transport lines (Metro 1 extended, Metro 15 East of the Grand Paris Express, tramway T1 and Bus Bords de Marne) and numerous urban projects. By 2035, the number of passengers at the Val de Fontenay station will increase by 115%. A project to redevelop the station hub is in the preliminary design study phase (AVP): it concerns the spaces inside the station to improve passenger traffic and connections and the spaces around the station to facilitate intermodality (pedestrians, bicycles, buses, etc.). The objectives of the project to redevelop the station hub are aimed on the one hand at improving the operation of the current station, in particular making it fully accessible and dissociating the operation of the RER A and E as much as possible, and on the other hand at supporting the increase in traffic induced by the development of the transport offer and the urban dynamics of the sector. Find out more on the project website