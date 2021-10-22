The objectives of the project

1. Improve access to employment and study centres and major facilities in the Region

The extension of Metro 1 aims to strengthen the public transport network in the east of the Ile-de-France region. Metro 1 will be in connection with the existing transport network (RER A, RER E, bus network) and in project (tramway T1, Metro 15 Est, Bus Bords de Marne).

The living areas served will benefit from a new link, making it possible to reach the employment centres of Paris and La Défense in particular, university centres and major facilities in the metropolis.

The extension of Metro 1 will provide the districts served with an efficient link and connections, in particular to reach the rail networks (RER A and E) located on the outskirts of the sector crossed.