The balance sheet

Following the studies of the Objectives and Main Characteristics File (DOCP), a consultation on the project to extend line 1 to Val de Fontenay was organised, in accordance with the Environmental Code.

On 4 June 2014, the National Commission for Public Debate (CNDP) recommended the organisation of a consultation with the public, under the aegis of an independent person who would be the guarantor. On 2 July 2014, it appointed Mrs Claude Brévan as guarantor of the consultation.

The consultation took place from 10 November 2014 to 10 January 2015. Its objectives were to:

To inform the inhabitants, elected officials and economic and associative actors of the municipalities crossed about the project

To exchange with the latter in order to listen to their opinion and to enrich the project according to their proposals

As part of the preliminary consultation, three route variants were submitted to the public for opinion. This consultation has generated a significant and rich participation of residents, users and stakeholders from all territories.