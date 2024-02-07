MetroLine 1

ExtensionChâteau de Vincennes < > Val de Fontenay

Public inquiries

Published on

Schematic diagram

PDF

Deliberation of the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités on 09/12/2020

173.9 KiB

PDF

Schematic Diagram

21.3 MiB

2021. Public Inquiry File

PDF

Reading guide for the public inquiry file

43.3 KiB

PDF

Exhibit A - Legal and Administrative Information

1.6 MiB

PDF

Exhibit B - Explanatory Note

14.2 MiB

PDF

Exhibit C - Site Plan

854.0 KiB

PDF

Exhibit D - General Plan of Work

2.2 MiB

PDF

Exhibit E - Impact Statement - Chapter 0 - Introduction

1.8 MiB

PDF

Exhibit E - Impact Statement - Chapter 1 - Non-Technical Summary

13.1 MiB

PDF

Exhibit E - Impact Statement - Chapter 2 - Alternatives

2.7 MiB

PDF

Exhibit E - Impact Statement - Chapter 3 - Project Description

10.9 MiB

PDF

Exhibit E - Impact Statement - Chapter 4 - Initial Statement (1/2)

26.6 MiB

PDF

Exhibit E - Impact Statement - Chapter 4 - Initial Statement (2/2)

28.4 MiB

PDF

Exhibit E - Impact Statement - Chapter 5 - Impacts and Measures

20.0 MiB

PDF

Exhibit E - Impact Statement - Chapter 6 - Vulnerability to Climate Change and Major Hazards

1.0 MiB

PDF

Exhibit E - Impact Statement - Chapter 7 - Transportation Infrastructure

1.7 MiB

PDF

Exhibit E - Impact assessment - Chapter 8 - Natura 2000 implications

2.1 MiB

PDF

Exhibit E - Impact Statement - Chapter 9 - Methods and Authors

7.5 MiB

PDF

Exhibit F - Summary Estimate of Expenditures

543.7 KiB

PDF

Exhibit G - Socio-Economic Assessment

12.3 MiB

PDF

Exhibit H - Compatibility of urban planning documents

13.4 MiB

PDF

Exhibit I - Appendices (1/2)

31.4 MiB

PDF

Exhibit I - Appendices (2/2)

18.8 MiB

2022. Public inquiry

PDF

Deliberation of the Île-de-France Mobilités Board of Directors on 09/12/2021

202.6 KiB

PDF

Inter-prefectural order - notice of public inquiry

261.0 KiB

PDF

Inter-prefectural order - notice of public inquiry - annexes

30.2 KiB

PDF

Report of the Commission of Inquiry

4.7 MiB

PDF

Opinions and reasoned conclusions of the Committee of Inquiry

2.0 MiB

Publications of the public inquiry

PDF

Poster of the public inquiry

86.9 KiB

PDF

Information package

2.0 MiB

PDF

Press release

565.6 KiB

PDF

Poster of the Public Inquiry - 3rd meeting

871.3 KiB

2022. Project Statement

PDF

Deliberation of the Board of Directors on 12/07/2022

194.9 KiB

PDF

Appendix 1 to the Board of Directors' Deliberation of 12/07/2022

321.1 KiB

PDF

Appendix 2 to the Board of Directors' deliberation of 12/07/2022

457.2 KiB

2022. State decision

PDF

IDFM press release following the State's decision

338.6 KiB