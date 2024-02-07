Public inquiries

ExtensionChâteau de Vincennes < > Val de Fontenay
Schematic diagram
Deliberation of the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités on 09/12/2020
173.9 KiB
Schematic Diagram
21.3 MiB
2021. Public Inquiry File
Reading guide for the public inquiry file
43.3 KiB
Exhibit A - Legal and Administrative Information
1.6 MiB
Exhibit B - Explanatory Note
14.2 MiB
Exhibit C - Site Plan
854.0 KiB
Exhibit D - General Plan of Work
2.2 MiB
Exhibit E - Impact Statement - Chapter 0 - Introduction
1.8 MiB
Exhibit E - Impact Statement - Chapter 1 - Non-Technical Summary
13.1 MiB
Exhibit E - Impact Statement - Chapter 2 - Alternatives
2.7 MiB
Exhibit E - Impact Statement - Chapter 3 - Project Description
10.9 MiB
Exhibit E - Impact Statement - Chapter 4 - Initial Statement (1/2)
26.6 MiB
Exhibit E - Impact Statement - Chapter 4 - Initial Statement (2/2)
28.4 MiB
Exhibit E - Impact Statement - Chapter 5 - Impacts and Measures
20.0 MiB
Exhibit E - Impact Statement - Chapter 6 - Vulnerability to Climate Change and Major Hazards
1.0 MiB
Exhibit E - Impact Statement - Chapter 7 - Transportation Infrastructure
1.7 MiB
Exhibit E - Impact assessment - Chapter 8 - Natura 2000 implications
2.1 MiB
Exhibit E - Impact Statement - Chapter 9 - Methods and Authors
7.5 MiB
Exhibit F - Summary Estimate of Expenditures
543.7 KiB
Exhibit G - Socio-Economic Assessment
12.3 MiB
Exhibit H - Compatibility of urban planning documents
13.4 MiB
Exhibit I - Appendices (1/2)
31.4 MiB
Exhibit I - Appendices (2/2)
18.8 MiB
2022. Public inquiry
Deliberation of the Île-de-France Mobilités Board of Directors on 09/12/2021
202.6 KiB
Inter-prefectural order - notice of public inquiry
261.0 KiB
Inter-prefectural order - notice of public inquiry - annexes
30.2 KiB
Report of the Commission of Inquiry
4.7 MiB
Opinions and reasoned conclusions of the Committee of Inquiry
2.0 MiB
Publications of the public inquiry
Poster of the public inquiry
86.9 KiB
Information package
2.0 MiB
Press release
565.6 KiB
Poster of the Public Inquiry - 3rd meeting
871.3 KiB
2022. Project Statement
Deliberation of the Board of Directors on 12/07/2022
194.9 KiB
Appendix 1 to the Board of Directors' Deliberation of 12/07/2022
321.1 KiB
Appendix 2 to the Board of Directors' deliberation of 12/07/2022
457.2 KiB
2022. State decision
IDFM press release following the State's decision
338.6 KiB