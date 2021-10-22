MetroLine 1

ExtensionChâteau de Vincennes < > Val de Fontenay

2022. State decision

IDFM press release following the State's decision

2022. Project Statement

Deliberation of the Board of Directors on 12/07/2022

Appendix 1 to the Board of Directors' Deliberation of 12/07/2022

Appendix 2 to the Board of Directors' deliberation of 12/07/2022

2022. Public inquiry

Deliberation of the Île-de-France Mobilités Board of Directors on 09/12/2021

Inter-prefectural order - notice of public inquiry

Inter-prefectural order - notice of public inquiry - annexes

Poster of the public inquiry

Information package

Reading guide for the public inquiry file

Press release

Poster of the Public Inquiry - 3rd meeting

Report of the Commission of Inquiry

Opinions and reasoned conclusions of the Committee of Inquiry

2021. Public Inquiry File

Exhibit A - Legal and Administrative Information

Exhibit B - Explanatory Note

Exhibit C - Site Plan

Exhibit D - General Plan of Work

Exhibit E - Impact Statement - Chapter 0 - Introduction

Exhibit E - Impact Statement - Chapter 1 - Non-Technical Summary

Exhibit E - Impact Statement - Chapter 2 - Alternatives

Exhibit E - Impact Statement - Chapter 3 - Project Description

Exhibit E - Impact Statement - Chapter 4 - Initial Statement (1/2)

Exhibit E - Impact Statement - Chapter 4 - Initial Statement (2/2)

Exhibit E - Impact Statement - Chapter 5 - Impacts and Measures

Exhibit E - Impact Statement - Chapter 6 - Vulnerability to Climate Change and Major Hazards

Exhibit E - Impact Statement - Chapter 7 - Transportation Infrastructure

Exhibit E - Impact assessment - Chapter 8 - Natura 2000 implications

Exhibit E - Impact Statement - Chapter 9 - Methods and Authors

Exhibit F - Summary Estimate of Expenditures

Exhibit G - Socio-Economic Assessment

Exhibit H - Compatibility of urban planning documents

Exhibit I - Appendices (1/2)

Exhibit I - Appendices (2/2)

2020. Schematic diagram

Deliberation of the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités on 09/12/2020

Schematic Diagram

Newsletters

Newsletter n°1

Newsletter n°2

Factsheets

Traffic forecast sheet

Project Cost Sheet

Fact sheet The stations

Fact sheet The routes

Urban data sheet

Fact sheet Land

Fact sheet The works

The Bois de Vincennes

2016. In-depth studies

Fact Sheet - Geotechnical Surveys

Press release - 18102016

2014-2015. Review of the consultation

Assessment of the consultation

Summary of the results of the consultation

Guarantor's Report

L1VDF-Balance Sheet Appendices

Assessment of the interactive consultation

Approval of the consultation report

2014. CNDP

Decision of the CNDP of 2 July 2014

Decision of the CNDP of 4 June 2014

2014. Consultation questionnaire

Results of the questionnaire

Consultation questionnaire

2014. Public Meeting Documents

Report of the travellers' meeting in Val de Fontenay

Public Meetings - Presentation Slideshow

Report of the local meeting at the Diderot market

Minutes of the stakeholders' meeting

Vincennes Public Meeting - Full Report - 24-11-14

Vincennes Public Meeting - Summary Minutes - 24-11-14

Report of the meeting between travelers at Château de Vincennes

Public meeting Montreuil - Full report - 021214

Public meeting Montreuil - Summary report - 021214

Public meeting Fontenay-sous-Bois - Full report - 171214

Public meeting Fontenay-sous-Bois - Summary report - 171214

2014. Information Tools

Information package

Folder

The figures of the consultation

2013. Objectives and Main Characteristics

Objectives and Key Features

Deliberation of the STIF of 10 December 2013

