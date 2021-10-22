Construction methods

The work will be carried out mainly underground, with the use of a tunnel boring machine; and from the surface (in cut-and-cover where possible) for stations, ancillary structures, and the train breakdown centre. The connection to the rear station of Château de Vincennes will be made partly from the surface and partly underground.

During the works, disruptions to local life (traffic diversions, noise pollution, vibration or dust emissions) will be concentrated around the stations and technical structures. The project owners will put in place a set of measures to limit these disruptions as much as possible:

• Road traffic and pedestrian paths will be maintained throughout the duration of the work,

• The worksites will be subject to supervised management with particular attention to their proper performance, strict compliance with schedules and locally adapted machine circulation plans,

• Thanks to the tunnel boring machine (TBM) technique, the noise and vibration pollution of the work will be reduced and limited to stations and ancillary structures only,

• Devices to reduce the noise emitted by construction machinery will be deployed,

• Acoustic and vibration monitoring systems will be installed throughout the duration of the work,

• Local communication will be put in place to continuously inform the residents and users concerned.