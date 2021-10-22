Service Level

A quality service offer

With the extension to Val de Fontenay, Metro 1 will be very efficient with a frequency of 1 minute 35 minutes during rush hour. The current level of service of Metro 1 will also be fully maintained:

• Frequency of passage during off-peak hours: every 3 to 5 minutes,

• Automation allowing the number of trains in circulation to be adapted in real time to the number of passengers,

• Automatic platform screen doors at the new stations to control the time spent on the platform for passengers to get on and off and therefore the regularity of the line,

• Opening hours: from 5:30 am from Château de Vincennes to 1 hour 15 minutes from La Défense.

In terms of accessibility, for each new station of the extension, there are at least two accesses as well as lifts for people with reduced mobility.