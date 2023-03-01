Closure of the public inquiry for Tram 1!

Publication date: November 4, 2019

From 18 September to 18 October, the public inquiry on the Tram 1 extension project was held. We thank you for your participation in this important stage of the project's life.

Contributions were made possible via several participation tools: the online electronic register made it possible to send one's opinion online, the permanences held by the Public Inquiry Commission in the cities of the route (Colombes, Nanterre and Rueil-Malmaison) allowed the public to give their opinion on the paper register dedicated to the inquiry, or to talk directly with the investigating commissioners in order to share any remarks with them.

Residents, associations, shopkeepers and elected officials were able to consult the public interest inquiry file, made available in the town halls of Colombes, Nanterre and Rueil-Malmaison and on the websites of the project and the Prefecture.

The commission of inquiry now has 30 days to send its summary to the Prefect of Hauts-de-Seine. It will submit a report on the progress of the public inquiry as well as an opinion on the project. These documents will take into account all the contributions submitted during the inquiry and will allow the Prefect to decide on the declaration of public utility of the project.