Focus on the city centre of Rueil-Malmaison

The arrival of Tram 1 will make it possible to requalify Avenue Paul Doumer and Avenue Napoléon Bonaparte for the benefit of local residents, pedestrians and cyclists. The project plans to build a lane in each direction, with the exception of the main intersections, and the underpass located at the intersection with Boulevard de l'Hôpital Stell will be filled in to allow the tramway to pass.

Cycle lanes will be built and crossings of the avenue will be made easier for pedestrians, making it possible to forge links between the city centre and the villages of Plaine-Gare, Belle-Rive and Bords-de-Seine. The alignment trees that will need to be removed as part of the work will be returned by new subjects. Parking and delivery spaces will be set up near the main shops.

Tram 1 will thus contribute to strengthening the quality and attractiveness of this major axis of the city centre.