Tram

ExtensionNanterre > Rueil-Malmaison

The second project to extend the T1 to the west towards Nanterre and Rueil-Malmaison was declared of public interest at the end of 2020 and is currently in the study phase. It will connect the "Petit-Colombes" stations to "Château de Malmaison".  With 15 stations spaced 500 metres apart on average over 7.5km, the line will allow new connections with the RER A and the L line of the Transilien, but also with the future line 15 of the metro.

Image 1 of 3

State
Île-de-France Region
Hauts-de-Seine department
Île-de-France Mobilités

News

Published on

Information workshop on the Petit Nanterre district on 2 December

Subscribe to news
All project news

Plan

Key-Figures

4 minutes

between each tram during rush hour

15

Stations

7.5 km

of tracing

64,000 passengers

per day

26 minutes

between Petit-Colombes and Château de Malmaison

Calendar

  1. 2017-2018
    Preliminary studies (Objectives and Main Characteristics File)
  2. From 7 November 2016 to 31 January 2017
    Prior consultation
  3. 2017 to February 2019
    Preliminary studies and continuous consultation (Schematic diagram / Public utility inquiry file)
  4. From 18 September to 18 October 2019
    Public inquiry
  5. October 8, 2020
    Declaration of public utility
  6. Today
    2024-2025
    Complementary, Preliminary Design and Project Studies