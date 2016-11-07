ExtensionNanterre > Rueil-Malmaison

The second project to extend the T1 to the west towards Nanterre and Rueil-Malmaison was declared of public interest at the end of 2020 and is currently in the study phase. It will connect the "Petit-Colombes" stations to "Château de Malmaison". With 15 stations spaced 500 metres apart on average over 7.5km, the line will allow new connections with the RER A and the L line of the Transilien, but also with the future line 15 of the metro.
4 minutes
between each tram during rush hour
15
Stations
7.5 km
of tracing
64,000 passengers
per day
26 minutes
between Petit-Colombes and Château de Malmaison
- 2017-2018Preliminary studies (Objectives and Main Characteristics File)
- From 7 November 2016 to 31 January 2017Prior consultation
- 2017 to February 2019Preliminary studies and continuous consultation (Schematic diagram / Public utility inquiry file)
- From 18 September to 18 October 2019Public inquiry
- October 8, 2020Declaration of public utility
- Today2024-2025Complementary, Preliminary Design and Project Studies