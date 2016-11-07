ExtensionNanterre > Rueil-Malmaison

The second project to extend the T1 to the west towards Nanterre and Rueil-Malmaison was declared of public interest at the end of 2020 and is currently in the study phase. It will connect the "Petit-Colombes" stations to "Château de Malmaison". With 15 stations spaced 500 metres apart on average over 7.5km, the line will allow new connections with the RER A and the L line of the Transilien, but also with the future line 15 of the metro.