The project plans to connect the Petit Colombes district to the Château de Malmaison, serving the cities of Nanterre and Rueil-Malmaison, in the Hauts-de-Seine. In total, 15 additional stations – spaced about 500 metres apart, over a 7.5 km route – will be set up to meet the region's travel needs. In connection with the RER A and Train L at Nanterre-Université station and with the future metro 15 at Place de la Boule in Nanterre, this extension will facilitate travel for residents and improve access to many major facilities in the west of the Ile-de-France region.

The project to extend the T1 from Nanterre to Rueil-Malmaison has the following objectives: