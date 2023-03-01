The project
The project plans to connect the Petit Colombes district to the Château de Malmaison, serving the cities of Nanterre and Rueil-Malmaison, in the Hauts-de-Seine. In total, 15 additional stations – spaced about 500 metres apart, over a 7.5 km route – will be set up to meet the region's travel needs. In connection with the RER A and Train L at Nanterre-Université station and with the future metro 15 at Place de la Boule in Nanterre, this extension will facilitate travel for residents and improve access to many major facilities in the west of the Ile-de-France region.
The project to extend the T1 from Nanterre to Rueil-Malmaison has the following objectives:
- To offer a fast, reliable and accessible means of transport, adapted to travel needs, a real alternative to the private car
- Ensuring efficient connections with the structuring network
- Supporting the development of the territory
- Improve the living environment by requalifying public spaces, and by creating continuous, comfortable and safe routes in favour of active modes.
A high quality of service for users
- Speed: about 26 minutes journey from the Petit Colombes stations to the Château de Malmaison
- High frequency: every 4 minutes during peak hours and every 10 minutes during off-peak hours
- Optimal regularity: traffic in reserved lanes and priority at junctions
- Comfort : spacious, ventilated and bright trains
- Extended hours: 7 days a week, from 5:30 a.m. to 0:30 a.m. (1:30 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and the eve of public holidays)
- Accessibility : fully accessible stations and trams for wheelchair users
- Real-time information: audible and visual information on waiting time on board vehicles and in the station.
Optimised service
Nearly 170,000 inhabitants and 146,000 jobs served
The project will serve a major living area in the west of the Ile-de-France region and a very dynamic economic area, close to the business district of La Défense (ZAC des Groues with the future Nanterre la Folie station, requalification of the Place de la Boule in Nanterre, Cœur de Quartier project in Nanterre Université, etc.).
Numerous connected equipment
Middle schools and a high school, higher education establishments, administrative buildings, sports and cultural facilities, health centres and green and heritage spaces.
A link in the transport network
The T1 will be in direct interconnection with:
> the Metro 15 and many bus lines on the major hub of the Place de la Boule
> RER A (Saint-Germain-en-Laye branch) and Train L to Nanterre-Université
Quality fittings
The arrival of the tramway will be accompanied by a redevelopment of the public space: renovation of roads, green pavements, planting of trees, new cycle routes, aesthetic stations and renewed furniture. These developments will contribute to the improvement of the living environment of the inhabitants and employees of the district.
Better sharing of roads in favour of soft modes of transport
The project will contribute to traffic calming by offering an attractive alternative to the private car in an area where traffic is particularly dense. It will give more space to active modes of transport such as walking and cycling. A continuous cycling route will be created along the route, and connected to the sector's cycling network.