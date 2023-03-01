Legal
Edition
The nanterre-rueil.tram1.fr website and all its sub-sections are a service of the STIF (Syndicat des Transports d'Île-de-France).
Director of publication: Laurent PROBST
Responsible for the Editor: Arnaud CROLAIS
Île-de-France Mobilités
39 bis-41 rue de Chateaudun
75009 Paris
Phone : 01 47 53 28 00
Design and writing
CAPGEMINI TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
SAS with a capital of €7,296,894
145-151 quai du Président Roosevelt
92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux
RCS Nanterre 479 766 842
Epiceum
75 rue de la Fontaine au Roi
Phone : 01 49 29 75 66
Location: www.epiceum.com
Intellectual property
The entire site is protected by French and international legislation relating to intellectual property. All reproduction rights are reserved, including for downloadable documents. All texts, graphics, icons, photographs, plans, logos, videos, sounds, trademarks (...) and more generally all the elements making up the site may not, in accordance with Article L122-4 of the Intellectual Property Code, be the subject of any representation or reproduction, in whole or in part, on any medium whatsoever, without the express prior authorization of the STIF (Syndicat des Transports d'Île-de-France).
Failure to comply with this prohibition constitutes an act of counterfeiting that may incur the civil or criminal liability of its perpetrator. The STIF (Syndicat des Transports d'Île-de-France) reserves the right to take legal action against any person who has not complied with this ban.
Thus, for any request to reproduce elements contained in the site, please contact the STIF.
Accommodation
This site is hosted by:
ATOS Outsourcing
River West Building
80 Quai Voltaire
95877 Bezons
Site: www.atos.net
Protection of personal data on the site
No personal information is transferred to third parties. The information is only collected for the purposes of managing your request and internal statistics of the Syndicat des Transports d'Ile-de-France (STIF).
Personally identifiable information
In accordance with the French Data Protection Act of 6 January 1978, you have the right to access and rectify personal data concerning you. The persons concerned have been informed of their rights. The right of access to the site is immediate.
To customize the use of cookies on this site, click here
Responsibility of the STIF (Syndicat des Transports d'Île-de-France)
The information provided on the site is provided for ticket only, it is non-contractual and cannot engage the responsibility of the Syndicat des Transports d'Ile-de-France (STIF).
The STIF (Syndicat des Transports d'Île-de-France) also reserves the right, at any time and without notice, to make improvements and/or modifications to the nanterre-rueil.tram1.fr website. The STIF (Syndicat des Transports d'Île-de-France) cannot be held liable for: damage of any kind, direct or indirect, resulting from the use of the site nanterre-rueil.tram1.fr and in particular any operating loss, financial or commercial loss, loss of programs and/or data, in particular in the information system of the user of the site nanterre-rueil.tram1.fr, damages of any kind, direct or indirect, resulting from the content and/or use of the websites linked to the website or to which users may have access through the nanterre-rueil.tram1.fr website, the impossibility of accessing the website nanterre-rueil.tram1.fr and/or any of the websites linked to it, omissions and/or errors that may be contained in the website nanterre-rueil.tram1.fr.
Users
The user of this site is liable for damage of any kind, material or immaterial, direct or indirect, caused to any third party, including the STIF (Syndicat des Transports d'Île-de-France), as a result of the illegal use or exploitation of the site nanterre-rueil.tram1.fr itself and/or one of its elements, regardless of the cause and place of occurrence of such damage, and guarantees the STIF (Syndicat des Transports d'Île-de-France) against the consequences of any claims or actions to which it may be subject. The user of the nanterre-rueil.tram1.fr site waives any recourse against the STIF (Syndicat des Transports d'Île-de-France), in the event of proceedings brought by a third party against him or her as a result of the illegal use and/or exploitation of the site.
Hyperlinks
Users of the nanterre-rueil.tram1.fr site may not set up hypertext links to the above-mentioned site without the express prior authorisation of the STIF (Syndicat des Transports d'Île-de-France). Also, for any request to reproduce elements contained in the STIF (Syndicat des Transports d'Île-de-France) website, please contact the STIF by post.
Writing
Epiceum
Graphic and technical production
ATOS integration in collaboration with Epiceum
Photo and icono credits
Photos of the territory: David Delaporte / Epiceum
Consultation photo: Renan Astier / Epiceum
Outlook: BluePrint
The illustrations are presented for ticket purposes only