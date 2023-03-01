Consultation: already many exchanges

Publication date: December 6, 2016

The STIF and its partners thank you for your participation in the various meetings already organized since the beginning of the consultation:

during the public meetings in Nanterre and Rueil-Malmaison, on 21 and 23 November and 5 December;

in Nanterre and Rueil-Malmaison, on 21 and 23 November and 5 December; on the occasion of the meetings in the field at the Rueil-Malmaison market, at the University of Nanterre, at the stations of Nanterre-Université, Nanterre-Préfecture, Nanterre-Ville and Rueil-Malmaison and on board buses 304 and 258, on 8 November;

at the Rueil-Malmaison market, at the University of Nanterre, at the stations of Nanterre-Université, Nanterre-Préfecture, Nanterre-Ville and Rueil-Malmaison and on board buses 304 and 258, on 8 November; during the matches at the Place de la Boule and the Pont de Rouen, on November 29.

A look back at the November 8 match, with the report of the Nanterre Web TV: