Give your opinion online with j'en parle®

Publication date: October 28, 2016

j'enparle® is a participatory digital map on which you can discover the details of the Tram 1 project, station by station, and give your opinion by selecting the sectors that interest you.

To express yourself, all you have to do is register. You can also comment on other Internet users' proposals, share them on social networks or like them.

Don't wait any longer, go to nanterre-rueil.tram1.jenparle.net