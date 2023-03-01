The project declared of public utility!

Publication date: October 29, 2020

On 8 October 2020, the Prefect of Hauts-de-Seine declared the project to extend Tram 1 from Colombes to Nanterre and Rueil-Malmaison to be of public utility.

This decision follows the favourable opinion of the public inquiry commission in the autumn of 2019, then the project declaration approved by Ile-de-France Mobilité on 5 February 2020 and the Hauts-de-Seine Department on 12 June 2020.

The declaration of public utility (DUP) is a decisive step towards the completion of the operation.