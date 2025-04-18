Extension of the T1 Tram: discover the future maintenance and storage site!

The extension of the T1 from Nanterre to Rueil-Malmaison is well underway! The preliminary design studies for the project have been launched! In February 2025, Île-de-France Mobilités named the winner of the architecture competition for the Maintenance and Storage Site (SMR): a consortium composed of LABA and Egis (Egis Rail / Egis Bâtiment).



The new SMR, located in Nanterre, is essential for the proper functioning of the extended Tram 1 for an optimal service to future users (operation, storage, maintenance). It will complete the storage capacity of T1, which will eventually total 40 km of linear space between Fontenay-sous-Bois and Rueil-Malmaison.

The architectural competition made it possible to decide between 4 teams of designers (from a selection of 17 participants) according to several criteria:

✔️architectural, urban, environmental and landscape quality,

✔️functional qualities,

✔️compliance with the regulatory framework and the programme of the operation.

The winning project combines infrastructure functionality, greening and resilience to climate change. It will constitute a real urban marker in a territory in the midst of recomposition.