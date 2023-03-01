Publication date: June 23, 2020

The Board of Directors of Ile-de-France Mobilités voted unanimously on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 and the Hauts-de-Seine Departmental Council voted, on Friday, June 12, 2020, the project declaration for the extension of Tram 1 from Nanterre to Rueil-Malmaison.

It was indeed a general yes in favour of the Tram 1 extension project that the members of the Board of Directors of Ile-de-France Mobilités pronounced on Wednesday during the vote on the project declaration, thus responding to the reservations and recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry.

What is the project declaration?

The project declaration is drawn up at the end of the public inquiry. It is a document by which the public entity responsible for the project decides on the general interest of the planned operation. It takes into consideration the impact study, the opinion of the State administrative authority competent in environmental matters and the result of the public consultation. In particular, it specifies the commitments of the two project owners to comply with the recommendations of the commission of inquiry.

After the favourable opinion of the public inquiry commission last November, it is therefore a new administrative step forward for the project that has just been accomplished. Tram 1 continues on its way to the next stage: the Declaration of Public Utility (DUP) by the Prefect of the Hauts-de-Seine, which should take place soon.

Download the Île-de-France Mobilités project declaration deliberation by clicking here and the full file by clicking here

Download the project declaration deliberation of the Hauts-de-Seine department by clicking here