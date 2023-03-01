The public inquiry: let's go!
Published on-
Updated on
Publication date: September 17, 2019
After the consultation phases, a new stage of dialogue begins in September: the public inquiry.
The objectives of the public inquiry:
- Present to the public the characteristics of the project and the conditions for its integration into its environment, its impacts and the measures to remedy them.
- To collect the expression of as many people as possible in order to provide useful information for the assessment of the project.
- To make the urban planning documents of the municipalities concerned compatible.
- Conduct the parcel survey to identify the owners of the plots to be acquired to carry out the project.
- To make it possible to declare the project to be in the public interest.
Find all the terms and conditions of participation here.