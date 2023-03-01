Tram

ExtensionNanterre > Rueil-Malmaison

The public inquiry: let's go!

Publication date: September 17, 2019

After the consultation phases, a new stage of dialogue begins in September: the public inquiry.

The objectives of the public inquiry:

  • Present to the public the characteristics of the project and the conditions for its integration into its environment, its impacts and the measures to remedy them.
  • To collect the expression of as many people as possible in order to provide useful information for the assessment of the project.
  • To make the urban planning documents of the municipalities concerned compatible.
  • Conduct the parcel survey to identify the owners of the plots to be acquired to carry out the project.
  • To make it possible to declare the project to be in the public interest.

Find all the terms and conditions of participation here.