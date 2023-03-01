The public inquiry: let's go!

Publication date: September 17, 2019

After the consultation phases, a new stage of dialogue begins in September: the public inquiry.

The objectives of the public inquiry:

Present to the public the characteristics of the project and the conditions for its integration into its environment, its impacts and the measures to remedy them.

To collect the expression of as many people as possible in order to provide useful information for the assessment of the project.

To make the urban planning documents of the municipalities concerned compatible.

Conduct the parcel survey to identify the owners of the plots to be acquired to carry out the project.

To make it possible to declare the project to be in the public interest.

Find all the terms and conditions of participation here.