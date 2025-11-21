Information workshop on the Petit Nanterre district on 2 December

The project team, bringing together the project owners Île-de-France Mobilités and the Hauts-de-Seine Department, with the city of Nanterre, invites the residents of Petit Nanterre to an information workshop dedicated to the future T1 tramway.

This exchange will make it possible to:

Present the progress of the project and its challenges for the district,

Focus on the developments planned in the district,

Answer your questions and gather your comments.

Date: December 2, 2025 at 6:30 p.m.

Location: Multipurpose room of the Maison de l'Enfance – 92000 Nanterre

A time open to all to better understand the arrival of T1 and its role in improving travel within the territory.