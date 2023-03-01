Join the online chat!

Publication date: October 28, 2016

Institutions, business leaders, associations, shopkeepers... to your keyboards!

On Tuesday, December 6, between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m., log on to the j'enparle platform to chat with the guarantor of the consultation and the project team.

A question? A proposal? A remark? They will be behind their screens to answer you!

Don't hesitate, give your opinion on the extension of Tram 1 to Nanterre and Rueil-Malmaison. The opinions expressed will feed into the results of the consultation.