Closing public meeting in Nanterre

Publication date: October 28, 2016

After several field meetings and two public meetings, a final public meeting was organised in Nanterre. See you on Monday, December 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the Sayad school, 56 rue Abdelmalek Sayad. After a presentation of the project, we will answer your questions and collect your opinions.

We look forward to seeing you there!

You have until 2 January to take part in the consultation on the extension of Tram 1 to Nanterre and Rueil-Malmaison. If you can't participate in the meetings, don't forget that you can continue to give your opinion online thanks to the digital and participatory map j'enparle® , which allows you to select sectors and thus contribute to the dialogue.