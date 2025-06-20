Notice to the people of Nanterre: public information meeting!

Tonight's public meeting is maintained despite the heat. The conference room is air-conditioned and is located below the town hall: 118 rue du 8 mai 1945, Nanterre.

The project to extend the T1 tram between Nanterre and Rueil-Malmaison is progressing with the preliminary design studies underway.

In partnership with the city of Nanterre, the project team composed of the two project owners Île-de-France Mobilités and the Hauts-de-Seine Department invites you to a:

public information meeting on the project (Nanterre sector)

Tuesday, July 1 at 7 p.m.

Salle des Congrès, 118 rue du 8 mai 1945, Nanterre

Come and find out more about the project, express your opinion and ask your questions to the project team!