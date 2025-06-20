Notice to the people of Nanterre: public information meeting!
Published on-
Updated on
Tonight's public meeting is maintained despite the heat. The conference room is air-conditioned and is located below the town hall: 118 rue du 8 mai 1945, Nanterre.
The project to extend the T1 tram between Nanterre and Rueil-Malmaison is progressing with the preliminary design studies underway.
In partnership with the city of Nanterre, the project team composed of the two project owners Île-de-France Mobilités and the Hauts-de-Seine Department invites you to a:
public information meeting on the project (Nanterre sector)
Tuesday, July 1 at 7 p.m.
Salle des Congrès, 118 rue du 8 mai 1945, Nanterre
Come and find out more about the project, express your opinion and ask your questions to the project team!
If you are unable to attend this meeting, you will find the presentation material on this site in the "Media Library" section.