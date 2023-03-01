Experience the city by tram

Publication date: October 28, 2016

With nearly 170,000 inhabitants and 146,000 jobs, the cities of Nanterre and Rueil Malmaison are a major living area, among the most dynamic territories in the Île de France. The project plans to extend tram line 1 to the heart of these two cities to facilitate daily travel for residents and support the development of the territory.

Better serve the districts of the south-west of La Défense.

The tramway will connect the Petit Nanterre district to the Château de la Malmaison in about 30 minutes via the university district, the city center of Nanterre, the Place de La Boule and the city center of Rueil-Malmaison. The extension of Tram 1 will improve access to many facilities located along the route: Max Fourestier Hospital, University, Prefecture, Nanterre-Amandiers and André Malraux theatres, town halls, sports facilities, etc.

Supporting the urban development of the sector.

Urban renewal project of Petit Nanterre, ZAC des Groues, requalification of the Papeteries sector, redevelopment of the Place de La Boule, ... The tramway will be part of a rapidly changing territory. When it is commissioned, it will serve new residential and employment districts, which are currently being planned. Particular attention is paid to the articulation between the extension of the tramway and these projects.

Improving the living environment of residents and local residents

In addition to the construction of the transport infrastructure, the tramway project provides for the renovation and reorganisation of public spaces along the route. Its arrival will thus make it possible to redistribute public space by fully integrating bicycles and pedestrians, to reorganize parking and traffic, to contribute to traffic calming and to embellish the urban landscape through quality developments. This will contribute to the improvement of the living environment of local residents.