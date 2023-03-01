The garage workshop

The Tram 1 project requires the construction of a workshop-garage (or maintenance and storage site (SMR)) in order to ensure the storage and maintenance of the tramway trains. This workshop-garage will be located in the commune of Nanterre, north of the University of Paris Nanterre, near the Bords de Seine stadium.

Located on the other side of the A86 motorway, it will require the construction of a bridge dedicated to the Tram over the motorway, then an access road along the Avenue de la Commune de Paris. The land currently includes a leisure centre and industrial and logistics activities.