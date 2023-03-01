The garage workshop
The Tram 1 project requires the construction of a workshop-garage (or maintenance and storage site (SMR)) in order to ensure the storage and maintenance of the tramway trains. This workshop-garage will be located in the commune of Nanterre, north of the University of Paris Nanterre, near the Bords de Seine stadium.
Located on the other side of the A86 motorway, it will require the construction of a bridge dedicated to the Tram over the motorway, then an access road along the Avenue de la Commune de Paris. The land currently includes a leisure centre and industrial and logistics activities.
In February 2025, Île-de-France Mobilités named the winner of the architectural competition for the Maintenance and Storage Site (SMR): a consortium composed of LABA and Egis (Egis Rail / Egis Bâtiment).
The architectural competition made it possible to decide between 4 teams of designers (from a selection of 17 participants) according to several criteria:
✔️architectural, urban, environmental and landscape quality,
✔️functional qualities,
✔️compliance with the regulatory framework and the programme of the operation.
The winning project combines infrastructure functionality, greening and resilience to climate change. It will constitute a real urban marker in a territory in the midst of recomposition.