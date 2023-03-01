Tram

ExtensionNanterre > Rueil-Malmaison

Major facilities on the Tram1 route

The extension of Tram 1 will improve access to many major local, departmental and even metropolitan facilities in the area.

The route of the extension of Tram 1 is located near places that are important for the quality of life of residents, students and employees. Tram 1 will provide a fine service to the area, in order to improve access to these facilities:

  • Middle school and high schools: République middle school, Victor Hugo middle school and Joliot-Curie high school in Nanterre, Malmaison middle school in Rueil-Malmaison
  • Higher education and research: Université-Paris-Ouest-Nanterre-La Défense, Nursing and childcare assistant training institutes, French Institute of Petroleum and New Energies in Rueil-Malmaison
  • Administration: Nanterre prison, administrative city (Prefecture, Department and Court), Jean Jaurès administrative centre, Rueil-Malmaison and Nanterre town halls, etc.
  • Sports: Arena, Palais des Sports Maurice Thorez, Stade des bords de Seine and Gabriel Péri in Nanterre, Parc stadium, Closeaux swimming pool and Hauts-de-Seine Tennis League in Rueil-Malmaison
  • Cultural: Nanterre-Amandiers Theater and Maison de la Musique in Nanterre, André Malraux Theater, Grognard Conservatory and Cultural Center in Rueil-Malmaison...
  • Health: Max Fourestier Hospital (CASH) and Clinique de la Défense in Nanterre, Stell Departmental Hospital Center in Rueil-Malmaison
  • Green and heritage spaces: Domaine et château de la Mamaison, André Malraux departmental parks and the Chemin de l'île...
The Château de Malmaison, home of Napoleon and Joséphine, now a national museum.
With more than 33,000 students, the University of Paris-Ouest-Nanterre-La Défense is the second largest campus in France.
The town hall of Rueil-Malmaison
The Théâtre des Amandiers
The Max Fourestier Hospital.
Nanterre City Hall.