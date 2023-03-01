Major facilities on the Tram1 route
The extension of Tram 1 will improve access to many major local, departmental and even metropolitan facilities in the area.
The route of the extension of Tram 1 is located near places that are important for the quality of life of residents, students and employees. Tram 1 will provide a fine service to the area, in order to improve access to these facilities:
- Middle school and high schools: République middle school, Victor Hugo middle school and Joliot-Curie high school in Nanterre, Malmaison middle school in Rueil-Malmaison
- Higher education and research: Université-Paris-Ouest-Nanterre-La Défense, Nursing and childcare assistant training institutes, French Institute of Petroleum and New Energies in Rueil-Malmaison
- Administration: Nanterre prison, administrative city (Prefecture, Department and Court), Jean Jaurès administrative centre, Rueil-Malmaison and Nanterre town halls, etc.
- Sports: Arena, Palais des Sports Maurice Thorez, Stade des bords de Seine and Gabriel Péri in Nanterre, Parc stadium, Closeaux swimming pool and Hauts-de-Seine Tennis League in Rueil-Malmaison
- Cultural: Nanterre-Amandiers Theater and Maison de la Musique in Nanterre, André Malraux Theater, Grognard Conservatory and Cultural Center in Rueil-Malmaison...
- Health: Max Fourestier Hospital (CASH) and Clinique de la Défense in Nanterre, Stell Departmental Hospital Center in Rueil-Malmaison
- Green and heritage spaces: Domaine et château de la Mamaison, André Malraux departmental parks and the Chemin de l'île...