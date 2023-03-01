National Commission for Public Debate (CNDP)

The National Commission for Public Debate (CNDP) is an independent administrative authority whose mission is to inform citizens and ensure that their views are taken into account in the decision-making process. https://www.debatpublic.fr

Prior consultation

The preliminary consultation is a time of information and exchanges with the public in order to present the opportunity and the main characteristics of the project. Governed by Article L.300-2 of the Urban Planning Code or by Article R121-2 of the Environmental Code, depending on the context of the project, it aims to collect the comments and opinions of all the stakeholders in the territory on the main principles and objectives of the project. The consultation must make it possible to: - answer the questions of residents and users, related to the changes brought about by the project - enrich the project by integrating the needs and expectations of the project's stakeholders as well as possible to build a shared solution(s). This stage is concluded by a report approved by the Île-de-France Mobilités Council, which reports on the exchanges and opinions expressed during the consultation phase with the public. Additional studies will be carried out and a more precise project will be presented to the population during the public inquiry. The results of the consultation and the additional studies shed light on the choices and decisions of Île-de-France Mobilités and its partners on the follow-up to be given to the project.

Declaration of public utility

A declaration of public utility is an administrative act, issued by decree or prefectural order, recognising the public utility nature of an operation planned by or on behalf of a public entity, after having obtained the opinion of the population following a public utility inquiry. These opinions are examined by a commission of inquiry or by an investigating commissioner who formulates conclusions, favourable or unfavourable, on the project. This act is the prerequisite for an expropriation (for reasons of public utility) that would be necessary for the continuation of the operation. The declaration of public utility does not cover the determination of compensation, which is a matter for the judicial phase.

Objectives and Main Characteristics File (DOCP)

The Objectives and Main Characteristics File (DOCP) is Île-de-France Mobilités' support for the presentation of its projects at the preliminary study stage. Its approval by the Île-de-France Mobilités Council marks the beginning of the preliminary consultation with elected officials and the population.

Public inquiry

As the last phase of public consultation before the project is implemented, the purpose of the public inquiry is to ensure that the public is informed and involved and that the interests of third parties are taken into account when making decisions likely to affect the environment. The observations and proposals received during the inquiry shall be taken into consideration by the contracting authority and by the competent authority to take the decision. Environmental Code, Article L123-1 The public inquiry is opened by an order issued by the prefect, who appoints a commissioner-investigator or a public inquiry commission composed of several members. At the end of the inquiry, a report is drawn up by the investigating commissioner, on the basis of which he/she formulates a favourable or unfavourable opinion with reservations or recommendations. In the event of a favourable opinion, the prefect may issue a notice of declaration of public utility for the work, which will allow operations to begin. Otherwise, this declaration can only be acquired in the form of a decree in the Council of State.

Grand Paris Express

The Grand Paris Express project consists of building a "regional automatic metro" on the ring road around Paris. It consists of four lines. https://www.societedugrandparis.fr/

Rush Hour

Rush hour is a period of the day during which the number of visitors is greater and concentrated in time (e.g. from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.). The capacity of a line is defined in relation to the traffic simulations of the morning rush hour and the evening rush hour (HPS).

Île-de-France Mobilités (IDFM)

At the heart of the Île-de-France transport network, Île-de-France Mobilités imagines, organises and finances innovative solutions for all forms of mobility today and tomorrow. It decides on and manages projects for the development and modernisation of all forms of transport (train, metro, tram, bus and cable), the implementation of which it entrusts to transport companies. It also develops solutions for mobility such as Navigo, Vianavigo or Véligo. Île-de-France Mobilités brings together all the players (passengers, elected officials, manufacturers, transporters, infrastructure managers, etc.) and invests to improve the service provided every day to Ile-de-France residents (more efficient, more modern, safer and more comfortable transport,... and more connected) Île-de-France Mobilités, made up of the Île-de-France Region and the eight departments of the Ile-de-France region, thus carries the overall vision of mobility in the Ile-de-.

Multimodal interchange hub

A multimodal interchange is a place where transport networks are linked. It aims to promote connections and accessibility to the transportation network.

Train

A trainset is a non-deformable assembly of several cars (or bodies) coupled to each other.

Maintenance and Storage Site (SMR)

It is a site that provides the necessary infrastructure for the garage, repairs, cleaning and maintenance of tram trains.

Tram

Electric railway intended for urban and suburban passenger transport and located in whole or in part on the roadway of the streets used.

Concerted development zone (ZAC)

A concerted development zone is an area within which a public authority or a public establishment decides to develop and equip land with a view to the construction of housing, shops or economic activity centres. The public facilities built within the framework of the ZAC can be very different (drinking water, sanitation, roads, schools, housing, etc.). One of the main objectives of this procedure is to facilitate consultation between public authorities and private developers.