The project at a glance
The project plans to connect the Petit Colombes district to the Château de Malmaison, serving the territories of Nanterre and Rueil-Malmaison. In total, 15 additional stations – spaced about 500 metres apart, over a 7.5 km route – will be set up to meet the region's travel needs.
In connection with the RER A and Train L at Nanterre-Université station and with the future metro 15 at Place de la Boule in Nanterre, the project will facilitate travel for residents and improve access to many major facilities in the west of the Paris region.
The objectives of the project are to:
- Create a fast, reliable and accessible transportation service that meets the travel needs of the sector
- Facilitate access to the sector's centralities and facilities
- Better serving and connecting the territories to the structuring public transport network
- Supporting the development of a territory at the heart of Greater Paris
- Requalify public spaces, particularly in favour of active modes.