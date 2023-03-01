The project at a glance

The project plans to connect the Petit Colombes district to the Château de Malmaison, serving the territories of Nanterre and Rueil-Malmaison. In total, 15 additional stations – spaced about 500 metres apart, over a 7.5 km route – will be set up to meet the region's travel needs.

In connection with the RER A and Train L at Nanterre-Université station and with the future metro 15 at Place de la Boule in Nanterre, the project will facilitate travel for residents and improve access to many major facilities in the west of the Paris region.

The objectives of the project are to: