Tram 1, the first tramway in Île-de-France

Tram 1 is the first line to mark the revival of the tramway in Île-de-France. It was put into service in 1992, between Bobigny and Saint-Denis.

After a first extension in 2003 and a second in 2012, it is now in service over 17 km between Noisy-le-Sec and Asnières-Gennevilliers Les Courtilles. This line is a real ring road around Paris, linked to the public transport network.

Several projects are currently underway to extend this line, to the east and west.

An extension to the east, towards Fontenay-sous-Bois

The consultation for this project took place in 2008. It was in February 2014 that the project was declared of public utility.

This extension includes 15 stations spread over the municipalities of Noisy-le-Sec, Romainville, Montreuil, Rosny-sous-Bois (Seine-Saint-Denis) and Fontenay-sous-Bois (Val-de-Marne).

http://www.t1bobigny-valdefontenay.fr/

An extension to the west: towards Colombes

The consultation for this project took place in 2011. It was in July 2015 that the project was declared of public utility.

This extension includes 12 stations spread over the municipalities of Asnières, Bois Colombes and Colombes. It will be built and commissioned in two phases:

– Phase 1: commissioning up to "Quatre routes" (Asnières)

– Phase 2: commissioning up to the "Petit Colombes" station (formerly "Gabriel Péri") http://www.t1asnierescolombes.fr/

A second extension to the west: towards Nanterre and Rueil-Malmaison

The line is now continuing on its way to Nanterre and Rueil-Malmaison. This is the project detailed in this website.