The public inquiry
A regulatory step before the start of the work, this procedure applies to all projects that have an impact on their environment. It aims to ensure that the public is informed and involved and that the various interests are taken into account in the development of decisions. The organisation of the public inquiry is entrusted to the Prefect of the Hauts-de-Seine.
It takes place in the municipalities of Colombes, Nanterre, and Rueil-Malmaison under the aegis of an independent commission of inquiry. The parcel survey is carried out at the same time as the public utility survey. It makes it possible to determine the owners of plots to be acquired to carry out the project.
- On the paper registers made available in the offices
- By letter to the attention of the President of the Public Inquiry Commission at the following address:
Mairie de Nanterre – Direction de l'infrastructure – Tour A – 7th floor – 130 rue du 8 mai 1945, 92000 Nanterre
- On the dematerialized survey register: [email protected]
- By email to: [email protected]
- On the public inquiry portal: tram1-dup-nanterre-rueil-malmaison-enquetepublique.net
Consult the public inquiry file here or:
- In the town halls of Nanterre, Rueil-Malmaison and Colombes during the usual opening hours
- On the dedicated website of the public inquiry http://tram1-dup-nanterre-rueil-malmaison.enquetepublique.net
- On the https://www.projets-environnement.gouv.fr/page/fiche/?q=recordsid:2019598046 website
The members of the Commission of Inquiry are at your disposal to discuss the project during the following sessions:
Mairie de Nanterre
Direction de l'infrastructure – Tour A – 7th floor – 130 rue du 8 mai 1945, 92000 Nanterre
- Wednesday, September 18 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Friday, September 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Thursday 10 October from 2 pm to 5 pm
- Friday 18 October from 2 pm to 5 pm
City Hall – 88-118 rue du 8 mai 1945, 92000 Nanterre
Saturday 5 October from 9 am to 12 pm
Rueil-Malmaison Town Hall
Department of Urban Planning and Development – 1st floor of the City Hall – 13 boulevard Floch, 92500 Rueil-Malmaison
- Thursday 19 September from 2 pm to 5 pm
- Monday, September 30 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Tuesday 8 October from 2 pm to 5 pm
- Saturday, October 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Colombes Town Hall
Territorial Development Department - Urban Planning and Development Department – 42 rue de la Reine Henriette, 92700 Colombes
- Thursday, September 19 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Friday, September 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Wednesday, October 9 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Friday, October 11 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Consult the raw biodiversity data:
https://depot-legal-biodiversite.naturefrance.fr/versement/published-jdds/598046