A regulatory step before the start of the work, this procedure applies to all projects that have an impact on their environment. It aims to ensure that the public is informed and involved and that the various interests are taken into account in the development of decisions. The organisation of the public inquiry is entrusted to the Prefect of the Hauts-de-Seine.

It takes place in the municipalities of Colombes, Nanterre, and Rueil-Malmaison under the aegis of an independent commission of inquiry. The parcel survey is carried out at the same time as the public utility survey. It makes it possible to determine the owners of plots to be acquired to carry out the project.