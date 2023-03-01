Previous stages of the consultation

From 7 November 2016 to 2 January 2017, the project to extend Tram 1 to Nanterre and Rueil-Malmaison was the subject of a preliminary consultation.

What is a consultation?

The consultation is a time for information and exchanges with the public on the opportunity and characteristics of the project. Île-de-France Mobilités and the project partners organised a consultation with residents, public transport users, elected officials, associations and economic actors in the area to:

Gather their opinions on the main principles and objectives of the project

Answering their questions

Enrich the project by integrating their needs and expectations as well as possible to develop shared solutions

The guarantor of consultation

Given the characteristics of the project, Île-de-France Mobilités has referred the matter to the National Commission for Public Debate (CNDP). The latter recommended that a consultation be organised under the aegis of a guarantor, Mrs Claude Brévan.

And then?

The consultation with the public concluded with the drafting of a report on the consultation which reports on the exchanges and opinions expressed during this phase. The guarantor also wrote a report on the consultation. The dialogue process initiated with local stakeholders and the public will continue at the heart of the next stages of the project.