Previous stages of the consultation
From 7 November 2016 to 2 January 2017, the project to extend Tram 1 to Nanterre and Rueil-Malmaison was the subject of a preliminary consultation.
What is a consultation?
The consultation is a time for information and exchanges with the public on the opportunity and characteristics of the project. Île-de-France Mobilités and the project partners organised a consultation with residents, public transport users, elected officials, associations and economic actors in the area to:
- Gather their opinions on the main principles and objectives of the project
- Answering their questions
- Enrich the project by integrating their needs and expectations as well as possible to develop shared solutions
The guarantor of consultation
Given the characteristics of the project, Île-de-France Mobilités has referred the matter to the National Commission for Public Debate (CNDP). The latter recommended that a consultation be organised under the aegis of a guarantor, Mrs Claude Brévan.
And then?
The consultation with the public concluded with the drafting of a report on the consultation which reports on the exchanges and opinions expressed during this phase. The guarantor also wrote a report on the consultation. The dialogue process initiated with local stakeholders and the public will continue at the heart of the next stages of the project.
Find the results of the preliminary consultation here!
Consultation continues
This stage of continuous consultation comes at a time when the project has been the subject of more detailed studies taking into account the lessons learned from the preliminary consultation. The consultation should make it possible to continue the dialogue with the public on these changes to the project.
Throughout the studies carried out, the project leaders work closely with the cities in order to design a project that best meets the challenges of each territory.
The objectives of the ongoing consultation:
• Present the evolution of the project since the preliminary consultation
• Dialogue on the issues of the project and the development principles envisaged for the public inquiry file
• Gather feedback from participants in order to prepare for the next steps
• Raise awareness among residents during the public inquiry phase
The modalities of the ongoing consultation:
Meetings in the form of public meetings, consultation workshops and field visits are organised to allow residents and the public to participate in the development of the project.