The T1 Tram extension projects
Two other extension projects are currently underway to extend this line, to the east and west:
An extension to the west, towards Colombes
This two-phase extension includes 11 new stations and 2 redeveloped stations spread over the municipalities of Asnières-sur-Seine, Bois Colombes and Colombes. The first phase linking the "Les Courtilles" and "Asnières Quatre Routes" stations was commissioned at the end of 2019. The second phase, work on which will soon begin, will extend Tram 1 to the "Petit Colombes" station http://www.t1asnierescolombes.fr/
An extension to the east, towards Fontenay-sous-Bois
This two-phase extension includes 21 stations, including 15 new and 6 redeveloped, spread over the municipalities of Noisy-le-Sec, Romainville, Montreuil, Rosny-sous-Bois (Seine-Saint-Denis) and Fontenay-sous-Bois (Val-de-Marne). Work has started and its commissioning should take place in 2026 for the 1st part (from Bobigny-Pablo Picasso to Rue de Rosny in Montreuil) and then on the horizon in 2029 (from Rue de Rosny, Montreuil to Val de Fontenay) for the 2nd.