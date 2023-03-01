The T1 Tram extension projects

An extension to the east, towards Fontenay-sous-Bois

This two-phase extension includes 21 stations, including 15 new and 6 redeveloped, spread over the municipalities of Noisy-le-Sec, Romainville, Montreuil, Rosny-sous-Bois (Seine-Saint-Denis) and Fontenay-sous-Bois (Val-de-Marne). Work has started and its commissioning should take place in 2026 for the 1st part (from Bobigny-Pablo Picasso to Rue de Rosny in Montreuil) and then on the horizon in 2029 (from Rue de Rosny, Montreuil to Val de Fontenay) for the 2nd.

