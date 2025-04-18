Tram

ExtensionNanterre > Rueil-Malmaison

Perspectives

Outlook for BluePrint / Île-de-France Mobilités stations ©:

  • Intention to develop the Petit Nanterre
  • Intention to develop the Place de la Boule in Nanterre.
  • Intention to develop the city centre of Rueil-Malmaison.
  • Intention to develop Avenue Maréchal Joffre in Nanterre.
  • Intention to develop Avenue Joliot-Curie in Nanterre.
  • Development intention in Rueil-Malmaison centre.
  • Intention to develop the terminus, Château de Malmaison station.
  • Intention to develop Rue Paul Doumer in Rueil-Malmaison
  • Intention to develop the tramway station on the forecourt of the Nanterre-Université station.

Perspectives of the EXFOLIO CGI maintenance and storage ©site – LA/BA architectes - EGIS