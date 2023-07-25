Can I ride with a bike on Tram 1?

On the Ile-de-France network, access on board with a bicycle is only allowed on the rail network, during off-peak hours, while preserving the safety of passengers. Indeed, taking a bicycle on the RER or trains is not a right, but a possibility offered under the condition of using the train.

A priori, as in the trams already in service, bicycles will not be allowed in Tram 1. Indeed, a tram is narrower than an RER or train.

In addition, the tram route is doubled by a cycle route. Indeed, for a short trip, a cyclist will tend to reach his destination directly without using public transport.

The project will be in accordance with the Véligo master plan and will provide, near each station, secure lockers or bicycle racks.