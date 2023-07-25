What aid is planned for companies and businesses during the works?

Commercial damage that may be encountered by local professionals in the vicinity of the tramway works is intended to be compensated.

To facilitate their consideration, project owners may decide to set up an amicable settlement committee whose purpose is:

to centralise and investigate claims for compensation for commercial damages;

to issue an opinion to the project owners.

This type of commission is generally chaired by a member of the administrative court, and involves the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Chamber of Trades and Crafts or the municipalities concerned.

Precise explanations will be given to everyone well in advance of the work so that the shopkeepers can organise themselves (file to be put together before the work, etc.).