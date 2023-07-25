What are the stages of this project?

The Objectives and Main Characteristics File (DOCP) was adopted by the Île-de-France Mobilités Council on 13 July 2016. The recommended consultation with the guarantor took place from 7 November 2016 to 2 January 2017. This consultation with the public concluded with the drafting of a report on the consultation which reported on the exchanges and opinions expressed during this phase. The guarantor also wrote a report on the consultation.

The studies continued on the basis of the lessons learned from the consultation. In 2019, the project was presented to the public again as part of a public interest inquiry procedure, from 18 September to 18 October.