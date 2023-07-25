What services will be available in the resorts?

The stations will be equipped with modern and comfortable street furniture that will be chosen in the later phases. Ticket machines will be installed at each station as well as dynamic passenger information equipment specifying the waiting time.

The stations and their accesses will be designed to be completely safe for pedestrians: secure pedestrian crossings, signage, street furniture, etc. In addition, the insertion of a tramway makes it possible to calm car traffic, which will strengthen the safety of pedestrians.