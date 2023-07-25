What is a recommended consultation with a guarantor?

The consultation of the Tram 1 extension project is carried out under the aegis of a guarantor from 7 November 2016 to 12 January 2017.

For a project whose cost is more than €300 million (Article 121-9 of the Environmental Code), referral to the National Commission for Public Debate (CNDP) is mandatory. Île-de-France Mobilités has therefore sent the CNDP a file presenting the objectives and main characteristics of the project, as well as the socio-economic issues, the estimated cost and the identification of the significant impacts of the project on the environment or land use planning. The CNDP decided not to organize a public debate but recommended the organization of a consultation with a guarantor. By decision of 31 August 2016, Ms Claude Brevan was appointed by the CNDP as guarantor.

Generally speaking, a guarantor is responsible for ensuring the sincerity and smooth running of a consultation. External to the stakeholders, its purpose is to create a climate of trust between them, the project leaders and the public, in order to facilitate the conduct of the consultation process. Its role is to ensure that the recommendations of the CNDP on the modalities of consultation are followed up.