What developments are planned along the route: sidewalks, cycle paths, planting?

The insertion of a tramway is an opportunity to rethink the sharing of space between the tramway, cars, bicycles and pedestrians. This will be an opportunity for a façade-to-façade renovation along the entire route. This treatment allows for a redevelopment that improves the use of the spaces and their qualitative aspect.

These developments will be designed in conjunction with urban projects. An identity and coherence of the developments will be sought throughout the route, but local specificities will be taken into account in association with the cities concerned.

More space will be given to pedestrian and bicycle travel, while being vigilant to road traffic conditions. Particular attention will also be paid to trees and landscaping.