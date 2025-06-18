A look back at the launch event of the T13 tram extension
On Monday 16 June, the project owners, public actors and financiers of the T13 tram extension officially kicked off the development work on the T13 tram extension in the company of the inhabitants of Poissy and its surroundings.
In the afternoon, the teachers and students of the Charles Péguy nursery school welcomed the project teams in their outdoor theater for a fun presentation.
This first meeting invited the children to discover the outfits and equipment of the construction site, the machines used, the work carried out near the school and to play at recognizing the different modes of transport.
At the beginning of the evening, the project's funders and partners took the floor at an institutional meeting, in order to review the current and future projects as well as the benefits brought by the extension of the T13 tram for the Yvelines department.
Romain, your local agent, accompanied by members of the project team, had a stand all afternoon to present the future T13 Tram, the planned developments and answer all the questions.
Throughout the event, many activities were present for the little ones: giant games, a casserole on the theme of mobility or giant coloring on the future tram.
To close the festivities, the Poissy Music Band came to animate the space to the sound of its wind instruments.